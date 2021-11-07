Microsoft announce Education event on November 9, Surface Laptop SE likely to launch

Microsoft seems to be keen on expanding its Surface laptops line up. According to rumours, a new Surface Laptop is in the pipeline with specifications that suggest Microsoft is aiming to make the laptop specially designed for students. The laptop is expected to be smaller than the current Surface Laptop Go and will be another attempt by Microsoft to combat compact Chromebooks.

Microsoft has codenamed the device 'Tenjin' and has equipped it with an 11.6-inch display. The compact display panel is likely to have a 1366 x 768 pixel resolution. Microsoft is also likely to include 8GB of RAM. It will also contain an Intel Celeron N4120. Other specs include a full-sized keyboard and trackpad, a USB-A port, a USB-C port, a headphone jack, and a barrel-style charging port.

Microsoft is reportedly targeting student use in a classroom setting and wants it to be as low-cost as possible. To achieve that, the company is going for a fully plastic exterior. Codenamed Tenjin, the device will reportedly be installed with Windows 11 SE, a pared-down version of Windows 11 that has been optimised for deployment on low-end machines suited for the education market.

Tenjin in the current Surface lineup should sit below the already low-spec variant Surface Laptop Go. Since Tenjin will fall below the Surface Laptop Go, it should be under the sub-$400 (approx. Rs. 30,000) price bracket. Only then will the cheaper Surface with Windows 11 SE offer significant competition to the already popular Chromebooks. While there are a handful of durable laptops geared toward education on the market, Microsoft's most obvious competitor would be the Chromebook.

Microsoft has used the "SE" moniker for some of the previous versions of Windows, such as Windows 98 SE. However, Windows 11 SE is unlikely to stand for what Windows 98 SE did, which is the second edition. Instead, Windows 11 SE is expected to be more like Windows 10's S version.

The details of Windows 11 SE are not entirely available, but if it is going to work like ChromeOS, then it needs to have features that are extremely convenient. There is also no information if Windows 11 SE will be exclusive to devices like the Surface Laptop SE or if PC brands, such as HP, Dell, and Asus, will have their own versions, just like they have Chromebooks.

Windows 11 SE, it sounds like, could be similar to the S versions of Windows 10. Microsoft previously launched a Surface Go laptop running Windows 10 S Mode. It, too, was aimed at students and had a starting price tag of $399 (approx. Rs. 30,000). A keyboard that went with it cost $99, separately.