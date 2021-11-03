Microsoft announces Teams in VR and AR with 3D avatars to create own metaverse

Facebook, err Meta, just announced its big plans for the metaverse that combines the capabilities of VR, AR, and MR to bring the world to the internet. A crucial part of the metaverse is virtual avatars of users that they can use anywhere, including conferences and meetings. Well, that will take some time. Not for Microsoft, though. It has announced Mesh, which is an equivalent of the metaverse and brings collaborative tools in virtual reality for Teams users.

Mesh will use Microsoft's mixed reality technology with HoloLens headsets for virtual meetings, conferences, and video calls that Teams users will be able to join in avatars, which, at the moment, look a little less fun than Meta's version for the metaverse. Better integration of this technology would be in all of the Microsoft 365 apps and services - much like the Meta Horizon Workrooms. So, a case scenario would be when you want to collaborate on a document virtually, you can just wear your headsets and do that in your VR avatars.

While VR avatars are being touted as the next big thing for collaboration between colleagues and friends, Microsoft's Mesh platform will also let users be available for regular web- or app-based Teams meetings as both their VR versions and themselves. There will be a 3D avatar that you can customise for yourself for Teams video calls, and it will be available even without a headset. Depending on the meeting, your avatar will show you in both 3D and 2D.

The 3D avatars, however, will be more interactive. Microsoft will use artificial intelligence to listen to your voice and animate your avatar in a way that shows you speaking the exact words. You will also be able to raise your hands through your avatar when you press the raise hand button during a video call.

The groundwork for this technology began during the pandemic when Teams and platforms alike began gaining momentum as people were locked inside their homes. But because of the increased use of meeting and collaboration platforms, "meeting fatigue" has become a thing. After introducing the Together Mode for Teams, Mesh is Microsoft's attempt at reducing it and allowing people to become more comfortable in a virtual meeting.

With Mesh, Microsoft wants to create a metaverse that it wants to be better and more comprehensive than what Meta, Facebook's parent company, is building. That would mean more accessibility and freedom for users, which is why Microsoft's avatars will be non-binary, so anyone can choose to look however they want to represent who they are. Plus, the company is working on translation and transcription tools for Mesh-powered meetings where anyone can be a part of an ongoing in their language.

Microsoft said the new virtual spaces and avatars will start rolling out in the first half of 2022. Hopefully, Meta will be able to come up with a similar strategy with a release timeline by then.