Microsoft announces Windows 11 SE, Surface Laptop SE: All you need to know

Microsoft has introduced Windows 11 SE at its Reimagine event, a lighter version of Windows 11 specifically designed for educational purposes. The operating system is meant for low-cost laptops and systems that are specially designed for students or teachers. Microsoft says that it has been optimised for Microsoft powered apps.

Alongside, the company has also launched the Surface SE laptop, its first-ever hardware attempt at taking on the Chromebook. An entry-level offering in Microsoft's Surface lineup, the Surface SE will be sold exclusively to students and schools. Surface SE wil start retailing at $249 in the US.

Combined, both the offerings are meant to enhance the teaching and learning experience in schools. For this, Microsoft also promises new features and tools that will help both teachers and students using these products.

This is a developing story...