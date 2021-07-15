Microsoft announces Windows 365, a new service that streams Windows OS to any computer via browser

Microsoft wants Windows to be available on all computers and to achieve that dream, the software giant has now announced Windows 365, a new service that streams Windows 10 now and Windows 11 later through a web browser. This is what has come to be known as cloud PCs and Microsoft is banking on Windows 365 to make the stay-at-home economy more streamlined for companies. That is because Windows 365 will be available to businesses under different subscriptions, starting August 2.

"Windows 365 provides an instant-on boot experience," said Wangui McKelevy, general manager at Microsoft, in a post. The instant bootup is going to allow office workers to use Windows on any device that supports a browser. Although these cloud versions of Windows 10 or Windows 11 are going to look the best on computers, Microsoft is betting on Windows 365 to reach Macs, iPads, Linux computers, and even Android devices. Windows 365 will be available to use through any modern browser, which obviously includes Microsoft Edge, and Google Chrome. Microsoft's Remote Desktop app will also support Windows 365.

The biggest advantage of using cloud PCs is that you can resume from where you left off. The operating system does not depend on the device you are using and every Windows-related operation happens on Microsoft's servers. Windows 365 gives users access to all apps, settings, and tools that the regular copy of Windows comes with. This means workers can access Microsoft Office apps, such as PowerPoint, Excel, Word, Microsoft Edge browser on their personal or corporate machine. They will also have the ability to install apps through the internet or the Microsoft Store.

Because Windows 365 is tailored for employees, Microsoft is giving support for Microsoft 365, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Microsoft Power Platform. There will be a new App Assure service in this Windows version and it will check app compatibility and fix issues if any.

However, there are certain hardware requirements that Microsoft has listed for a device to be able to support Windows 365. Individual cloud PCs need to have at least a single processor, at least 2GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, which can go up to 512GB. The storage configurations are available as tiers as a part of the subscription. Microsoft is offering two editions of Windows 365: Business and Enterprise. Both editions come with 12 configurations and there are different processing power options that corporates can choose from.

Since Windows 365 is meant for businesses, Microsoft has kept comfort and ease in mind as two pillars of the new operating system. This means that businesses can create Cloud PCs within minutes and assign them to employees without needing to sanction dedicated computers. The current work-from-home system requires companies to send dedicated hardware to their employees, but Windows 365 will change that. There is also going to be no need for VPNs because Windows 365 works in the cloud. There is virtualisation in every bit of Windows 365.

Microsoft's new Windows 365 is not very different from the virtual desktops that Microsoft has been offering to businesses through Azure Virtual Desktop. Not just Microsoft, Citrix has also been offering virtualisation for PCSs with several options that businesses can customise on an employee-basis.

Windows 365 could change how laptops have come to be. This means that, for low-end tasks or tasks that are very business-centric, OEMs will need to offer basic laptops or desktop PCs because the Windows 365 operating system will run on them through the cloud. What Microsoft is trying to achieve with Windows 365 is just a glimpse of how work cultures will eventually change post-pandemic.