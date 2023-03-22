Microsoft Bing will now let users create generate both text and visual content in one place

Microsoft's AI Chatbot is going places. The tech giant has now introduced the Bing Image Creator, an artificial intelligence-powered image generator that aims to make the search engine "more visual." The tool uses OpenAI's Dall-E, an AI chatbot that creates images based on text prompts. The inclusion of the Image Creation Tool makes Bing that first search engine which will let users generate text and visuals at one place.

Talking about the new tool, Microsoft said in a blog post, "We're excited to announce we are bringing Bing Image Creator, new AI-powered visual Stories and updated Knowledge Cards to the new Bing and Edge preview. Powered by an advanced version of the DALL∙E model from our partners at OpenAI, Bing Image Creator allows you to create an image simply by using your own words to describe the picture you want to see. Now you can generate both written and visual content in one place, from within chat."

Microsoft says that the tool will let users create both written and visual content in one place from within chat. The image generator powered by Dall-E will also be integrated with Microsoft's Edge browser, allowing users to create images directly from the browser.

The launch comes after the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot, which has forced many companies to develop their own AI tools and services. Google provided access to its AI chatbot, Bard, while Adobe has begun beta testing its own generative AI tools, including one that can create images based on text prompts, similar to Dall-E.

Microsoft says that it is working with OpenAI to ensure "responsible use" of the AI image generator, given the potential for AI tools to be used to create misleading or harmful photos and videos, also known as deepfakes. To prevent this, the Image Creator will include a Bing icon on every image it produces to indicate that it was created using an AI tool.

Alongside the Bing Image Creator, Microsoft has also announced that AI-powered visual stories and knowledge cards are now available to all Bing users. This feature uses AI to generate visual stories based on a user's search query, providing a more engaging and interactive way to learn about topics of interest.

In a statement, Microsoft said that the Bing Image Creator and the new visual stories feature were part of its ongoing efforts to improve the search experience for users. By leveraging the power of AI, Microsoft aims to make it easier for users to find and consume information online, while also ensuring that this information is accurate and trustworthy.

