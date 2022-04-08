Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella feels employees should not work beyond call hour, reply to late night emails

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella feels professional and personal life balance is of the utmost importance if companies want to get the most out of their employees. Nadella believes employee well-being could suffer from a long workday for an extended period of time, which has become the new normal, especially since companies moved to a remote working model.

The latest Microsoft survey shows that productivity usually spikes before and after lunch. But the remote working structure has brought in a "third peak" of productivity late in the evening. Speaking at the Wharton Future of Work Conference, Nadella strongly mentioned that managers need to set clear norms and expectations for workers so they're not forced to answer emails late at night. When asked if he sends emails on the weekend, Nadella said that he is "learning every day" to refrain from doing that.

"We think about productivity through collaboration and output metrics, but well-being is one of the most important pieces of productivity," Nadella said. "We know what stress does to workers. We need to learn soft skills, good old-fashioned management practices, so people have their well-being taken care of. I can set that expectation, that our people can get an email from the CEO on the weekend and not feel that they have to respond," he added.

The latest study of Microsoft employees shows about 30 per cent experienced "peaks" of work in the morning, afternoon, and, to a lesser extent, at around 10pm. The study also reveals that the average workday has expanded by 46 minutes, or 13 per cent, since the pandemic began in 2020. The company also found that time spent on after-hours work is growing significantly, at 28 per cent.

Nadella revealed that Microsoft onboarded about 50,000 employees during the pandemic. He highlighted that the company found employees, mostly in the technology sector, are increasingly demanding more flexibility in where and when they work. Probably, that is the reason why most employees around the world do not want to return to the office. Recently, we reported about Apple employees threatening to quit when CEO Tim Cook asked them to return to office.

