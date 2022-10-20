Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella offers way to bring employees back to office, says managers can't do it

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has said that companies need to find a "new path forward" since there's no "going back to 2019" to a world without the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview, the Microsoft chief, who was recently awarded the Padma Bhushan, spoke about transforming work culture and said that many employees are motivated to return to work to establish connections and rebuild teams, adding that managers need to acknowledge these changes. Microsoft, like most of its rival firms like Google and Amazon, is operating in a hybrid model where employees have to come to the office for limited days per week. The company is also taking bold measures amid economic uncertainties and reducing staff to reduce operating costs.

During an interview with The Economic Times, Nadella covered a range of topics, including the future of work. He said the company's finding shows that 80 per cent of employees in India want a "better reason" to go to the office rather than meeting manager's expectations. He claims, "92 per cent said they were motivated to come to work by establishing connections and rebuilding team bonds. Leaders need to embrace the fact that people come to the office for each other, not policy".

Nadella further claimed that leaders have to work on "productivity paranoia". He said, "In India, 91 per cent of managers are worried employees aren't working, but our data shows people are working more than ever, and that the real challenge lies in helping employees prioritise the work that matters most".

Internal research found that a company would retain employees if they could benefit from learning and development support. Nadella also spoke about receiving the Padma Bhushan and said that he's "honoured to be recognised among so many extraordinary people".

Meanwhile, the company was recently in the news after many long-serving employees at Microsoft were laid off. A Microsoft spokesperson told Business Insider that the company considers priorities and "make(s) structural changes accordingly".