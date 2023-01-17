Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ChatGPT is coming to Azure OpenAI Service, here’s what it means

Amidst all the rumours of Microsoft planning to bring ChatGPT to its various platforms, the company's CEO, Satya Nadella, has announced that the chatbot will soon be coming to Azure's Open AI Service. While we are yet to hear more about Microsoft's rumoured plans to bring the ChatGPT technology to Bing, Excel, Word and PowerPoint, this move can be looked at as the beginning of a long-term collaboration between the two companies.

Microsoft, however, didn't comment on its rumoured USD 10 billion planned investment in OpenAI, ChatGPT's parent company.

Satya Nadella announces ChatGPT's planned arrival on Azure

Satya Nadella announced via a LinkedIn post that ChatGPT is soon coming to Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service.

"ChatGPT is coming soon to the Azure OpenAI Service, which is now generally available, as we help customers apply the world's most advanced AI models to their own business imperatives," he wrote.

What does this mean?

This means that users will soon be able to access ChatGPT via Microsoft's cloud. Those using Azure already have access to various AI-based models that simplify their operations and enable them to power their apps. Some of these AI models include GPT-3.5, DALL-E 2, and Codex.

Nadella's announcement also said that Microsoft Azure is now 'generally available' as the company plans to help businesses apply the world's most 'advanced AI models'.

Microsoft's blog post

The official announcement from the company came in the form of a blog post. It reads, "With Azure OpenAI Service now generally available, more businesses can apply for access to the most advanced AI models in the world—including GPT-3.5, Codex, and DALL•E 2—backed by the trusted enterprise-grade capabilities and AI-optimized infrastructure of Microsoft Azure, to create cutting-edge applications. Customers will also be able to access ChatGPT—a fine-tuned version of GPT-3.5 that has been trained and runs inference on Azure AI infrastructure—through Azure OpenAI Service soon."

On safety concerns

AI's negative side isn't unheard of and Microsoft also addressed the same in its official announcement. In order to ensure 'responsible use' of AI, the company announced taking an 'iterative approach to large models, working closely with their partner OpenAI and their customers to carefully assess use cases, learn, and address potential risks'.

The blog post further reads, "Additionally, we've implemented our own guardrails for Azure OpenAI Service that align with our Responsible AI principles. As part of our Limited Access Framework, developers are required to apply for access, describing their intended use case or application before they are given access to the service. Content filters, uniquely designed to catch abusive, hateful, and offensive content, constantly monitor the input provided to the service as well as the generated content. In the event of a confirmed policy violation, we may ask the developer to take immediate action to prevent further abuse."