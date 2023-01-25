Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says OpenAI will democratize artificial intelligence

ChatGPT is the new toy in town as far as the tech world is concerned and the world is experimenting with it. From asking ChatGPT to write code and compose poetry to expecting it to be their investment guide, people are using ChatGPT differently as the AI-powered chatbot has the unique ability to break down the toughest questions, and answer them in a human-like manner.

Microsoft, which had earlier invested in ChatGPT developer OpenAI, recently announced that the two companies are strengthening their partnership further and are entering into a 'multiyear, multibillion dollar investment'.

Microsoft and AI expand partnership

An official blog post by Microsoft reads, "Today, we are announcing the third phase of our long-term partnership with OpenAI through a multiyear, multibillion dollar investment to accelerate AI breakthroughs to ensure these benefits are broadly shared with the world.

This agreement follows our previous investments in 2019 and 2021. It extends our ongoing collaboration across AI supercomputing and research and enables each of us to independently commercialize the resulting advanced AI technologies."

Satya Nadella says OpenAI and Microsoft have a 'shared ambition'

Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, said that OpenAI and Microsoft have a 'shared ambition' that revolves around 'responsibly advancing cutting-edge AI research and democratizing AI as a new technology platform'.

"In this next phase of our partnership, developers and organizations across industries will have access to the best AI infrastructure, models, and toolchain with Azure to build and run their applications."

OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman said, "The past three years of our partnership have been great. Microsoft shares our values and we are excited to continue our independent research and work toward creating advanced AI that benefits everyone."

Microsoft's plans for ChatGPT technology

A couple of days back, reports had surfaced that to give tough competition to Google, Microsoft is working on an advanced AI-driven version of its search engine Bing. Reports also suggest that other applications like Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel might also be powered by ChatGPT's technology, thereby boosting user experience. As of now, there is no timeline given for when the development will happen.

However, if ChatGPT is indeed incorporated in MS Office tools, they are expected to be of great help while writing articles, creating emails, and generating other forms of text with the use of simple prompts.