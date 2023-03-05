Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates feels Apple CEO Steve Jobs used to overwork people, says he was not perfect

A lot has been written and said about Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who paved the way for a new era and introduced people to the first ever iPhone. In January 2007, Steve Jobs had presented the first iPhone to the world and the smartphone industry has not been the same since then. Apple, in 2023, is considered a benchmark of quality and is known for its premium devices. However, as per Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the former Apple CEO was not perfect as he used to 'overwork people'.

While talking to Indian Express, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said that even though he learnt a lot from Steve Jobs, the former Apple CEO was not perfect because he would 'overwork people'.

Bill Gates says Steve Jobs wasn't perfect

The billionaire philanthropist was asked about one of the things that he learnt from the former Apple CEO. Responding to the question, Gates said that he learnt a lot from Steve Jobs and that the two were 'utterly different'. He also added that Jobs was a 'unique person' and was able to 'get a lot out of people'.

He said,"I learned a lot from Steve, we were utterly different, I mean he never wrote a line of code but his sense of design, marketing, his intuitive feel for who is a good engineer, Steve was such a unique person, and he was able to get a lot out of people."

Talking about how Steve Jobs would overwork people, Bill Gates said, "He would overwork people, so he wasn't a perfect thing, but Steve was amazing, I learned a lot from him."

Bill Gates interviewed by ChatGPT

The entire tech world is talking about ChatGPT these days. Bill Gates, along with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, was interviewed by ChatGPT last month and the same had garnered a lot of interest online.

When asked about the impact of technology on global economy and job market in the next ten years, Bill Gates had said that we need to be more efficient as there is labour shortage in healthcare and education. "Hopefully technology like AI can help us be more efficient," he added.

He was also asked about a piece of advice that he would give to his younger self. Responding to this Bill Gates said, "I was kind of overly intense and didn't believe in weekends, I didn't believe in vacations." He added that he had a very 'narrow view' of working style that worked for the initial Microsoft team. However, as he brought more teams in, things needed to change.

The Microsoft co-founder also said during the interview that sometimes when he is writing notes, he uses AI to make them 'clever'. He also added that he has been using AI to write songs, poems etc.