Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says ChatGPT will change the world by making office jobs more efficient

Microsoft and ChatGPT's association dates a long time back. The tech giant had invested in OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, years ago and recently the two companies further strengthened their partnership. Microsoft has been making headlines these days after it announced the all-new Bing, with enhanced AI capabilities aimed at redefining the way people look things up online. And now, Microsoft's co-founder, Bill Gates, has also expressed his views on ChatGPT and has said that it will 'change the world'.

Bill Gates on ChatGPT

A Reuters report originally attributed to a German daily, Handelsblatt, quotes Bill Gates saying that ChatGPT will make office jobs easier and will change the world that we live in.

He said, "Until now, artificial intelligence could read and write, but could not understand the content. The new programs like ChatGPT will make many office jobs more efficient by helping to write invoices or letters. This will change our world."

Bill Gates' comments on AI

Last month, Bill Gates hosted his annual Ask Me Anything session on Reddit during which he had talked about his fascination with Artificial Intelligence. When a user asked Bill Gates about his views on the mammoth shift in technology in today's times, the billionaire, in response, said, "AI is the big one." He added that according to him, Web3 or Metaverse weren't that big but AI is quite 'revolutionary'.

In another response about his views on ChatGPT, Gates said, "It gives a glimpse of what is to come. I am impressed with this whole approach and the rate of innovation." He also said that he is following this 'very closely'.

Microsoft's latest AI announcement

Last week, Microsoft unveiled its latest AI-powered product, a brand new version of Bing that will run on a new OpenAI large language model that is "more powerful than ChatGPT and customised specifically for search." The company also announced upgradesfor its Edge browser. Microsoft's announcement came around the same time when Google announced its competitor to ChatGPT- Bard.

In an interview with The Verge, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that having a healthy competition in the search market will not only mean more money for them, but for publishers and advertisers as well. He further said that when it comes to the search engine market, Google is the '800 pound gorilla on this' but with the innovation that Microsoft brings, they (Google) will definitely want to come out and 'dance'.