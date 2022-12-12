Microsoft Edge browser support ending for Windows 7 and 8.1: what should you do?

Tech giant Microsoft has announced ending support for the Edge browser for Windows 7 as well as Windows 8.1 PCs. Additionally, Microsoft has ended support for Edge WebView2 for both operating systems. For the unaware, WebView2 is a developer control for embedding web content in applications.

Microsoft confirmed in its blog post that both Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 will end support for Edge on January 10, 2023. The company is asking developers to end support for both operating systems. "We also encourage developers to end support for Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1. We acknowledge that this may not be easy for some developers to do, however ending support for these operating systems will help keep end users safe from potential security threats and risks as both operating systems go out of support on January 10th, 2023," the company noted in the blog post.

The tech giant has confirmed that Microsoft Edge browser version 109 and Webview2 Runtime version 109 will be the last respective versions to support these operating systems. The company also said that WebView2 SDK versions 1.0.1519.0 and higher will no longer support Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1.

Both Microsoft Edge version 109 and Webview2 Runtime version 109 will release the week of January 12, 2023. "While Microsoft Edge and Webview2 Runtime versions 109 and earlier will continue to work on these operating systems, those versions will not receive new features, future security updates, or bug fixes," the company noted in its blog post. "Microsoft Edge version 109 will also be the last supported version for Windows Server 2008 R2, Windows Server 2012, and Windows Server 2012 R2. Internet Explorer 11 will remain supported on those operating systems for as long as they are in support."

So, Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 users using Edge browser for day-to-day work will need to upgrade to the latest Windows version. Additionally, Chrome users on the old Windows version are also suggested to update to the latest version. In the same blog post, Microsoft said that Google Chrome is also ending support for Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1 versions.