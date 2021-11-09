Microsoft education event today: How to watch live, new Windows 11 version, Surface SE laptop expected

Microsoft will announce new products and services tonight, focused around aiding the education of students. The launch event is titled Microsoft Reimagine and will take place at 9:30 pm IST today. A possible lineup for the Education event may include a new Surface laptop alongside a rumoured lighter version of Windows 11.

A dedicated page on Microsoft Reimagine shares more details on the event. Microsoft states that the Reimagine event will showcase "what's next in education." The 45-minute virtual event will be free for all to attend, and will talk about new and existing education solutions powered by Microsoft. Product experts, industry influencers and other guests will also share insights into the future of education.

The event will be interesting, of course, knowing that Microsoft has been one of the key players in empowering the education sector with technology solutions. Its ongoing efforts and future roadmap for the sector will thus be a major factor in where the education system is headed, especially after the long break after the pandemic.

So in case it intrigues you too, here is how you can watch the Microsoft Reimagine event tonight and what you can expect of it before it begins.

Microsoft Education Reimagine event: How to watch live

Microsoft Reimagine event will start tonight, that is November 9, at around 9:30 pm in India. Microsoft will live stream the event on its social media channels like Twitter as well as the official webpage for Microsoft Education's Reimagine.

We will also be sharing updates from the event, so stay tuned to this space to know all that will be shared by Microsoft today.

Microsoft Education Reimagine event: What to expect

Nothing is official as of now but there are strong speculations that Microsoft will introduce a lighter version of Windows 11 at the event. This version of Windows will likely be tweaked to make things easier for teachers and students alike.

Alongside, the tech major may also launch a low-cost model of its Surface laptop. Earlier reports have hinted that this laptop will be titled Surface SE and will come with a price tag of $400 or around Rs 30,000. Earlier codenamed 'Tenjin', the new Surface SE will likely be smaller than the regular Surface laptops and will take on the Chromebooks available in the global markets.

Rumoured specifications include an 11.6-inch display with a 1366 x 768-pixel resolution. It may come with an Intel Celeron N4120 processor along with 8GB of RAM, a full-sized keyboard and trackpad, a USB-A port, a USB-C port, a headphone jack, and a barrel-style charging port.

We will share all these updates from the event once it concludes, so make sure to watch this space for more from the house of Microsoft.

