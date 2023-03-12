Microsoft employee fired after 5 years of service, calls it a challenging time for him and his family

Layoffs don't just impact a single person, but the entire families. The recent upheaval at the tech industry has left many employees as well as families affected. Tech giants like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta and Twitter, among others, have laid off thousands of employees in the last couple of months. Many impacted employees decided to share their side of the story on LinkedIn and narrated their experience.

Microsoft India engineer loses job

One such employee is Krishna Panduri, an engineer who had been working with Microsoft for the past five years, but his role got terminated as part of the recent mass layoffs at the company. Shaken by the experience yet trying to remain positive, Krishna shared his story on LinkedIn and said that it has been a challenging time for him and his family.

"Dear Connections, I wanted to take a moment to share some news with you all. I was impacted by a recent layoff at Microsoft, and it has been a challenging time for me and my family," he wrote on LinkedIn and added that losing a job is never easy and comes with its set of difficulties.

"However, I am doing my best to remain optimistic and hopeful for the future," he wrote further.

Krishna, who was working from Washington, elaborated further on his experience and said, "I am a Full Stack Developer with experience working on both UI and backend. I have also worked on large-scale distributed systems, which has given me a comprehensive understanding of software development. I take pride in my ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams, deliver projects on time, and provide high-quality solutions."

He concluded the post by writing, "I wanted to thank you all for your support and encouragement during this time. If anyone has any leads or opportunities, I would be grateful if you could reach out to me. I am open to new challenges and would love to explore any potential avenues that may be available. Thank you for taking the time to read this message. I appreciate your support and hope to stay in touch with you all in the future."

Layoffs at Microsoft

Microsoft announced 10,000 job cuts in January 2023. The company announced layoffs as a result of "macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities."

"While we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in an email to employees. He also talked about the importance of building a "new computer platform" using artificial intelligence. In the same email, he added, "We're also seeing organisations in every industry and geography exercise caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one."