Microsoft employee loses job after spending 7 years at the company, says he will be cheering from sidelines

Microsoft announced its decision to let go of 5 per cent of its workforce globally in January this year. The move has impacted nearly 10,000 employees and LinkedIn is full of stories of ex-Microsoft employees who are now waiting for new opportunities. One such employee is Mark Maguire, who had been working for Microsoft for nearly seven years and lost his job recently. He, however, holds no bitter feelings towards the company and says that he will continue to cheer for the team from sidelines.

Bidding adieu to Microsoft, however, was not easy for Mark as he mentions in his LinkedIn post that it took him a while to write the post because he was struggling to describe the experience in words.

"GOODBYE: It's taken me a while to write this post, as I wasn't sure how to put in words what I wanted to say. Like other friends & colleagues around the world, I too have been impacted by redundancy at #Microsoft," he wrote and added that he wants to thank the company from 'the bottom of his heart for the incredible nearly seven years'.

"Microsoft has been more than a place of work, but rather a world of opportunity to grow personally and professionally and see the best of myself. To say thank you seems like such an understatement when I think of the endless opportunities and doors that have opened at my feet, simply by doing the best I can, and simply by being myself," he added.

Mark then goes on to thank his mentors and the company for all the opportunities that came his way during his time at the company. He ended the post on a positive note saying that he is privileged to leave the company with 'the most incredible memories, skills, friendships, and lessons that he can take with him everywhere he goes'.

Talking about how he will keep cheering for the company, he wrote, "No matter what happens, I will be cheering for Microsoft on the sidelines, pom-poms in hand, and I cannot wait to see the impactful work you all do. Maya Angelou says, "People may forget what you said, people may forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." And Microsoft, you have made me feel great. Thank you, Microsoft. I don't know what the future holds for me, but I know I will be okay."

Microsoft is not the only company to have announced mass layoffs recently. Google, Amazon, Twitter, Salesforce and Meta, among others, have announced layoffs in the last couple of months.