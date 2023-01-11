Microsoft ends support for Windows 7 and 8.1; here's what you should do

Microsoft has announced that it is ending support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 operating systems from January 10, 2023. This means that both operating systems will no longer receive any feature or security updates from the company.

Windows 7 was first released in 2009 as the successor to Windows Vista. It became extremely popular due to its improved performance and user interface compared to its predecessor. Windows 7 also introduced new features such as the Taskbar, which allowed users to easily access and switch between open programs.

Windows 8.1, released in 2013, was a major update to Windows 8 which was released the previous year. Windows 8.1 aimed to address some of the criticisms of Windows 8, such as the lack of a Start button. Windows 8.1 also introduced a number of new features, such as the ability to boot directly to the desktop and improved support for high-resolution displays.

If you want to keep your PC running smoothly and with the latest security and feature updates, here are some update options.

Windows 11

Windows 11 is the latest version of Windows OS currently available for everyone. You can also access a growing number of apps and experiences via the Microsoft Store. Microsoft's latest operating system has a host of benefits, including improved security and compatibility, which make it the best operating system to run on business and home PCs.

Windows 10

If you have an older PC, you may want to consider upgrading it to Windows 10. It is likely to be fully compatible with your device for years to come and is also a good option if you have an existing investment in Windows-based infrastructure.

Windows 10 is also a great option if you’re an education user. With Windows 10, users can access Microsoft Office apps and experiences, which makes it a good choice for students, teachers, and administrators.

Windows Server 2022

Windows Server 2022 is Microsoft’s latest major long-term servicing channel (LTSC) release based on Windows 10. It provides increased security, reliability, and manageability for businesses. While Windows Server 2022 is fully compliant with Windows Server standards, it also supports Linux and Docker workloads, making it a great choice for large organisations looking to bolster their cloud strategy. Microsoft’s latest enterprise operating system is great for organisations that want to modernise their data centres while improving security and reliability. One thing to note is that like its predecessors, Windows Server 2022 is only compatible with 64-bit processors.