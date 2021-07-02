Microsoft engineer and his grand Bitcoin scheme: An interesting case of $10-million theft via Xbox gift cards

If you could turn an error into a grand opportunity, what would you do?

While you try to answer that question, spare some time for an interesting case where an Xbox engineer leveraged his position to swindle Microsoft through small but consistent thefts and finally turning them into a multi-dollar Bitcoin scheme.

Volodymyr Kvashuk came to the US from his homeland Ukraine to find a job in computer science. Lucky for him, Microsoft hired him as an engineer for the payments division. Kvashuk's job was to check flaws in Microsoft's payments system through simulations. Think of it as fake buying where engineers like Kvashuk initiate a payment for items from Microsoft's store to check for flaws. Now, Microsoft is smart enough not to allow the purchase of physical goods, such as a PC, through these simulated payments, but it forgot to bar gift cards from being purchased like this.

This oversight turned out to be an opportunity for Kvashuk. Instead of reporting this issue to his boss, he chose to go the other way because he was also in need of some quick yet big money. Kvashuk began generating Xbox gift cards with a valid 25-digit code of small amounts initially. These gift cards were worth $5 or $10 up to $100, which Microsoft could not sniff. However, later, Kvashuk saw a chance to go bigger and sweep bigger amounts. He began using mock profiles of his colleagues to hide his tracks and even used software for automated embezzlement sometimes.

Kvashuk would then get in touch with potential sellers on cryptocurrency platforms such as Paxful. Because he was generating Xbox gift cards in bulk, he began dealing at bigger volumes, where he would sell gift card codes at once and at discounts. His sellers would resell these codes to people who would actually need them. And through money-laundering websites, Kvashuk would get proceeds in return, big enough to afford a lavish lifestyle.

According to Bloomberg, when the federal agents managed to catch him after two years, Kvashuk had stolen over 152,000 Xbox gift cards. The total worth of these cards was $10.1 million -- which is approximately Rs 75.45 crore. He was living in "a seven-figure lakefront home with plans to buy a ski chalet, yacht, and a seaplane." Kvashuk owned several lavish houses in Maui, California and Mercer Island, among other places.

Kvashuk could pull all that off without a flinch and that is because Microsoft noticed it was being duped too late. Only after seeing a sudden spike in gift card transactions, Microsoft sensed something is not right and called in federal agents to look after the case. The agents were able to raid Kvashuk's place and properties in July 2019, and then he was put on trial. In court, Kvashuk said that mass theft was his experiment to increase store spending and that gift card money is not real -- which he is right about. But, obviously, no one was convinced. Kvashuke was sentenced to 9 years in prison, deportation to his home country of Ukraine, and a restitution amount of $8.3 million.

What Kvashuk did was not just an interesting case study but a mirror to Microsoft and other companies who have never considered gift cards as real money.