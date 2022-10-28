Microsoft expands CyberShikshaa program to accelerate skilling opportunities

Microsoft has announced the expansion of its CyberShikshaa program in association with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), Tata STRIVE, and ICT Academy. According to the technology company, the program aspires to reach 45,000 women and underserved youth with technical skills for careers in cybersecurity and provide internships or job opportunities for 10,000 learners.

CyberShikshaa launched by Microsoft and DSCI in 2018, has trained 1,100 women and employed more than 800 women through multiple training batches. More than 5,000 underserved youth have also been trained in Cybersecurity Beginners modules, said Microsoft in an official statement.

The latest addition to the CyberShikshaa portfolio, CyberShikshaa for Educators with ICT Academy was launched in June 2022 for providing cybersecurity training to 400 faculty members.

The announcement was made in New Delhi in the presence of Rama Vedashree, former chief executive officer of DSCI; Tom Burt, corporate vice president – customer security and trust, Microsoft Corp; Dr Rohini Srivathsa, national technology officer, Microsoft India; Hari Balachandran, chief executive officer, ICT Academy; and Rajarshi Mukherjee, principal lead – partnerships, Tata STRIVE. Microsoft and DSCI also released an impact summary comprising anecdotes from participants of the program in the last four years.

Rama Vedashree, former CEO of DSCI, who has steered the program since its inception, said that the government and industry are working closely now more than ever to create a safer, resilient cyberspace. "In the last four years, we have seen this program create significant impact by providing cybersecurity skilling and employment for women. We are confident that the expansion of CyberShikshaa for specialised trainings aimed towards specific sectors will help bridge the skills gap and provide organisations with industry-ready talent."

Dr Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer, Microsoft India, said that as the cybersecurity threat landscape becomes more complex, investing in cybersecurity skilling is crucial. "With the continuous training and subsequent employment of women through CyberShikshaa, Microsoft and its partners are committed to building the next generation of security leaders and ensuring a vibrant and diverse cybersecurity workforce in India."

CyberShikshaa trainings are conducted in more than 100 centres across India, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Delhi NCR, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.



Also read: Microsoft lays off near 1,000 employees in teams across countries: Report

Also read: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella receives Padma Bhushan, says digital technology will define next decade