Microsoft finally fixes Windows 11 performance bugs on AMD processors

Windows 11 users with an AMD CPU need to take a sigh of relief. Microsoft has finally rolled out an update that fixes the performance issues Windows 11 was causing on several AMD Ryzen processors. The issues came to the knowledge of both Microsoft and AMD shortly after Windows 11 began rolling out, with as many as two major issues impacting users. Both companies had said a fix would arrive soon.

The Windows 11 Build 22000.282 update patches the two issues that AMD Ryzen processors were saddled with right from the beginning. The first one caused the L3 cache latency to triple, thereby causing performance dips of up to 15 per cent in games that utilise heavy resources. The second issue was with the shifting of threads over to the fastest core using AMD's preferred core technology, and Microsoft has fixed this one, as well, for good. Because of this issue, games that needed the CPU's maximum power to run could not do so. In fact, AMD has separately released a new chipset driver to fix this problem.

Microsoft's update for Windows 11 also brings a host of other improvements and fixes. Some users reported that the Start menu will not open after a video driver upgrade, while some others flagged input delays for select Bluetooth-powered mice and keyboards. There was also a small set of users experiencing an issue where an interruption in the handling of certain processors caused devices to stop responding. The lock screen on some Windows 11 PCs would go dark if the slideshow was set up, and Microsoft has fixed this issue.

There is a long list of issues that Microsoft has fixed with the new update. You can go to Microsoft's website to check if it has an issue that you may be facing on your AMD-powered Windows 11 PC. Mind you, the patches are being released for Windows Insiders on the Beta and Release Preview channels.

Windows 11 was rolled out earlier this month for Windows 10 PCs for free, given that they meet the minimum system requirements. Your PC needs to have the TPM 2.0 security module enabled, which is the biggest and most important requirement for Windows 11 to run. Because hundreds of PCs that perfectly run Windows 10 do not support TPM 2.0, Microsoft rules them out as eligible for Windows 11.