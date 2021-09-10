Microsoft indefinitely postpones the return of its employees to offices due to a spike in Covid-19 cases

Microsoft has decided to stop planning the complete reopening of its offices in the US. The decision comes in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the country, as the tech major had to delay its plans to restart offices in full swing yet again.

Microsoft had earlier planned to reopen its Washington headquarters on October 4. With the increase in Covid-19 cases in the region, it had to delay the reopening once again. Microsoft now states that it will not target a specific date for reopening from now on. Instead, it will reopen select US offices based on specific company criteria and local health guidelines.

"Given the uncertainty of Covid-19, we've decided against attempting to forecast a new date for a full reopening of our US work sites in favour of opening US work sites as soon as we're able to do so safely based on public health guidance," Microsoft said in a blog post.

The delay marks yet another unsuccessful attempt by the tech major to reinitiate its offices in the US. It first started calling employees to offices back in March in limited strength. At the time, Microsoft aimed at a July date for the full reopening of its offices. The attempt kept getting delayed since then, moving to September and then October.

Now the plan has been delayed indefinitely. In its blog, Microsoft notes that the decision accounts for the rising Delta variant cases in the US. Jared Spataro, Microsoft's corporate vice president of modern work, explains that the to and fro is the "new normal" and that the team's ability to come together "will ebb and flow."

Microsoft clears that it will only open a certain office in a region now if it reaches "Stage 6" clearance. This is based on a set of criteria that the company detailed in a blog post in March. Stage 6 requires that "Covid-19 is no longer a significant burden on the local community and presents itself more like an endemic virus such as the seasonal flu."

Microsoft is not the only one to have delayed the reopening of its offices. Many other tech majors have adopted the decision and are pushing back the dates for calling their employees to the office. Some have opened the offices partially, with a mandate for only vaccinated people to be allowed within the worksite.