Microsoft is laying off 200 more employees, giving them 60 days to find a new position

Microsoft is reportedly laying off 200 more employees from its team focused on winning back consumers. According to Business Insider, the tech giant is asking some of its employees to find another position at the company or take severance pay. To recall, Microsoft recently fired 1800 employees as part of a restructuring process, but back then the company said that it would hire more people soon.

According to the report, a senior designer posted details related to the end of its Modern Life initiative on LinkedIn. In the post, the person said that there was "hard news" for the Modern Life Experiences team this week. It should be noted that the company hasn't revealed any official details on the same.

The report suggests that the company has given 60 days time to these employees to find another position at the company or take severance pay. "Around 200 employees on the Modern Life Experiences team have been told to find another position at the company within 60 days, or take severance," the report stated.

Last month, Microsoft laid off 1800 employees across different regions as a part of its structural adjustments. "Today we had a small number of role eliminations. Like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities on a regular basis, and make structural adjustments accordingly," Microsoft said in an official statement. It should be noted that the layoffs account for less than 1 per cent of Microsoft's total workforce of over 1.8 lakh employees.

The company officially confirmed the layoffs and stated that it cut some jobs as it realigned business groups and roles after the close of its fiscal year on June 30. The tech giant said that the job cuts spanned different groups including consulting, customer, and partner solutions across different regions worldwide.

Microsoft said that it will continue to hire new employees and finish the current fiscal year with an increased headcount. The company clearly mentioned that despite the layoffs, it plans to invest in our business and grow headcount overall in the year ahead.

In addition, companies like TikTok, Twitter, Netflix, and many others have also laid off hundreds of their employees as a part of cost-cutting measures amid the slowing economy. Stating the same reason, some tech companies like Google and more slowed hiring.

