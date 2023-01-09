Microsoft is planning to integrate ChatGPT into Bing search engine, Word, and PowerPoint

Microsoft might just be planning to elevate its search engine, Microsoft Bing, as well as other applications to a whole new level using a special ingredient. The tech giant is reportedly pondering upon the idea of incorporating ChatGPT's technology into Bing, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. If this stands true, we can expect some major competition for Google, which is currently the most-used search engine in the world.

Microsoft to use ChatGPT technology

As per a report by The Information, Microsoft is planning to launch an AI-driven version of Bing, according to 'two people with direct knowledge of the plans'. The report also says that the new feature might be rolled out as soon as the end of March and that Microsoft aims to compete with Google with this major update.

It is also being reported that other applications like Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel will also be powered by ChatGPT's technology, thereby boosting user experience. As of now, there is no timeline given for when the development will happen.

However, if ChatGPT is indeed incorporated in MS Office tools, they are expected to be of great help while writing articles, creating emails, and generating other forms of text with the use of simple prompts.

NYC public schools ban ChatGPT

In another recent development, the New York City's Department of Education banned ChatGPT from all of NYC's public schools' devices and networks. The deputy press secretary for the New York public schools, Jenna Lyle, in a statement said that access to the chatbot had been restricted on schools' networks and devices owing to 'concerns over its negative impacts on student learning'. She further elaborated that even though the tool was capable of coming up with quick answers to questions, it won't help in building 'critical-thinking and problem-solving skills' among students.

What is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is an AI-powered chatbot that has been developed by the Artificial Intelligence (AI) research company OpenAI. The chatbot understands natural language and responds in a human-like manner. It is based on GPT-3.5, which is a language model. The chatbot was unveiled as a prototype on November 30,2022 and quickly gained popularity and became the talk of the town. At the time of launch, ChatGPT had crossed over a million users within the first week.

People often share essays, poetry, and other forms of content generated via the chatbot and are astonished at its ability to respond in a human-like manner and remember conversations along the way.