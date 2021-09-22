Microsoft launches Surface Pro 8, Surface Go 3, Surface Duo 2 and more, key details here

Microsoft has introduced its all-new 2-in-1 laptop - the Surface Pro 8, among a slew of other products at its recent launch event. Highlights on the new Surface Pro iteration include a 120Hz display, Thunderbolt 4 support, and a new keyboard with a neat cutout for Surface Slim Pen 2.

Alongside the Surface Pro 8, Microsoft has also launched its new Surface Slim Pen 2, another 2-in-1 laptop - Surface Go 3, Surface Duo 2 foldable phone and many other devices. Here is a look at all of these in detail.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Microsoft has launched the Surface Pro 8 as its most powerful Surface Pro device ever. For this, the Surface Pro 8 comes with a quad-core 11th-gen Intel Evo processor and an edge-to-edge 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen that now supports up to 120Hz refresh rate. There is up to 32GB RAM on offer.

The 2-in-1 laptop has been specially designed for Windows 11 and makes use of several of its features, like the Dynamic Refresh Rate for optimised and longer-lasting performance. Surface Pro 8 comes with two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and the Surface Connect port for charging. The Surface Pro 8 can thus connect to multiple 4K displays, or external storage or GPUs.

Surface Slim Pen 2

The new Signature Keyboard with the Surface Pro 8 now comes with Surface Slim Pen 2 and a cutout for the same. The stylus charges within the keyboard cutout and comes with a built-in haptic motor that replicates the experience of writing or sketching on paper. Microsoft also says that the new stylus comes with reduced latency and better precision through its new and redesigned tip.

This is a developing story...