Microsoft launches Surface Pro X in India, price set at Rs 93,999

Microsoft India has announced that the latest Surface Pro X with Wi-Fi will now be available in India. The thinnest and the most affordable 13-inch Surface device from the company will retail via commercial authorized resellers, Reliance Digital stores and its online website.

"We are excited to widen our portfolio of Microsoft devices with the addition of the new Surface Pro X with built-in Wi-Fi. This new model brings together the thin, sleek design associated with the Pro X along with all-day battery life to its most affordable entry price point yet, providing more flexible options to our customers," said Bhaskar Basu, Country Head Devices (Surface), Microsoft India.

The latest Surface Pro X model with Wi-Fi support marked its debut late last year and has now reached the Indian market. The device comes with a custom-built Microsoft processor that delivers 8-core performance. Microsoft says that the device also offers fast connectivity, long battery life, and ultra-quiet performance.

The laptop also comes with a 13-inch touchscreen with PixelSense technology, as well as a built-in kickstand for easy adjustment of its position. The Surface Pro X comes with Windows 11 and 64-bit emulation built-in.

Microsoft says that some apps like Microsoft Teams and Office are optimized for ARM, as are some others like Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom. It hails the new Surface Pro X as the "best pro device for connectivity", thanks to its built-in Wi-Fi.

Other features on the Microsoft laptop include the Surface Slim Pen 2, Signature keyboard, dual far-field studio mics as well as a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with 1080p HD video. The new Surface Pro X comes with two USB-C ports and a dedicated magnetic Surflink (with an extra USB-A).

Surface Pro X with Wi-Fi will start selling for Rs 93,999 in India for regular buyers. For businesses, it will retail for Rs 94,599 in India for a model with 128GB storage. The model with 256GB storage will retail for Rs 1,13,299. These are the options powered by the SQ1 chipset. For those using SQ2, customers will have to shell out Rs 1,31,799 for 16GB RAM with 256GB storage and Rs 1,50,499 for 512GB storage.