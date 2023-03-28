Microsoft layoffs continue, fires over 500 more employees this time

The tech industry is going through a rough time. Recently, Big Tech giants like Microsoft, Google, Twitter, among many others, laid off thousands of employees globally. The bad news is, most of these companies are announcing multiple rounds of layoffs. One of these companies is Microsoft, that, as per reports, is laying off hundreds of employees in the United States.

As per new reports, Microsoft has cut 559 more jobs in the security operations department in Bellevue and Redmond. Now, this takes the total number of layoffs to 2743 in Seattle, as reported by The Seattle Times. This comes after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced the first round of layoffs in January 2023. Back then, the company announced cutting 10000 jobs and blamed the critical macroeconomic conditions. Recently, Meta and Amazon announced their second round of layoffs and cut thousands of jobs worldwide.

In January 2023, Nadella in an email to employees noted that the company is laying off thousands of employees as a result of "macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities." "While we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas," Nadella wrote in the same email to employees. The Microsoft CEO also emphasized the importance of building a "new computer platform" using advances in artificial intelligence. "We're also seeing organizations in every industry and geography exercise caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one," he wrote.

The tech company is currently focusing on improving its newly launched Bing AI chatbot in collaboration with Open AI, which is the founder of the popular ChatGPT. The new Bing AI is rolling out to all users slowly, though users will need to ensure they have a Microsoft ID. The company is also allowing users to log in with their phone numbers.

To be able to access Bing Chat, users will simply need to open Bing on the browser and select the Chat option situated at the top left. Now, once a user gets access to the new Bing, they will be able to use the new Bing AI powered by ChatGPT for free. The latest update also allows the new Bing AI to be able to create AI photos, users just need to enter the correct prompts and the chatbot will generate images as per the requirements.