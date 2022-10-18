Microsoft lays off close to 1000 employees across teams



Tech giant Microsoft has announced layoffs across multiple divisions. Although the tech company has refused to share the exact number of employees that were impacted in the fresh round of layoffs, a report suggests that Microsoft has fired close to 1000 employees. Several employees took to social media websites, including Twitter and Blind to announce that their jobs had been cut.

A Twitter user who goes by the name KC Lemson, a Microsoft veteran and a product supervisor in the workplace of the Chief Technology Officer, tweeted on Monday saying that she got laid off from Microsoft. Along with Lemson, many other long-serving employees of Microsoft were impacted in the layoffs. Talking about the recent layoffs, a Microsoft spokesperson said, "Like all corporations, we consider our enterprise priorities frequently, and make structural changes accordingly. We will proceed to take a position in our enterprise and rent in key areas in the yr forward."

Microsoft's move to lay off employees was planned way before in July. The Satya Nadella-led company had planned to part ways with less than 1 per cent of its 180,000 workforce.

Zack Cramer from the Microsoft Engineering Team said in an email will "re-prioritise work that is already underway."

"It's hard to do," Kramer said in an email which was obtained by the Business Insider. "There are many ideas that have the potential to make an impact, and each of us has worked very hard, but we have to make compromises, as resources are not limitless, and time is the most scarce of them all."

Microsoft isn't the only tech company that is firing employees. Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta is also planning to cut down staff in huge numbers to deal with revenue loss. As per reports, Meta may lay off close to 15 per cent (or 12,000) of it's employees. A Meta employee revealed on anonymous discussion forum Blind. "This 15% are likely to be put on a performance improvement plan (PIP) and then fired,"