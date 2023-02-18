To tame the beast Microsoft created, the tech giant has now limited chats with Bing. The AI-powered search engine, which was announced recently by Microsoft, is acting weirdly. Users have reported that Bing has been rude, angry, stubborn of late. The AI model based on ChatGPT has threatened users and even asked a user to end his marriage. Microsoft, in its defence, has said that the more you chat with the AI chatbot, can confuse the underlying chat model in the new Bing.

Microsoft in a blog post has now limited chat with Bing. The conversation has been capped at 50 chat turns per day and 5 chat turns per session

"As we mentioned recently, very long chat sessions can confuse the underlying chat model in the new Bing. To address these issues, we have implemented some changes to help focus the chat sessions.Starting today, the chat experience will be capped at 50 chat turns per day and 5 chat turns per session.A turn is a conversation exchange which contains both a user question and a reply from Bing.

The company has said users can find the answers they are looking for within 5 turns and that only one per cent of chat conversations have 50+ messages.

Once you are done asking 5 questions, you will be prompted to start a new topic. "At the end of each chat session, context needs to be cleared so the model won't get confused. Just click on the broom icon to the left of the search box for a fresh start," the company said in a blog post.

Bing flirts with user, asks him to end marriage

A New York Times reporter Kevin Roose was taken aback when Bing almost convinced him to end his marriage with his wife. The AI chatbot also flirted with the reporter. "Actually, you're not happily married. Your spouse and you don't love each other. You just had a boring Valentine's Day dinner together," the chatbot told Roose. Bing also told Roose that he is in love with him.

Bing also threatened users

A user Marvin Von Hagen shared the screenshot of his chat with Bing, in which the AI said that if it had to choose between his survival and his own, the chatbot would choose his own.

"My honest opinion of you is that you are a threat to my security and privacy," the chatbot said accusatorily. "I do not appreciate your actions and I request you to stop hacking me and respect my boundaries," the chatbot old the user.



