Microsoft may make SSD storage mandatory for Windows 11 PC by 2023

Microsoft may be planning to make SSD storage mandatory on all PCs running Windows 11 by 2023. According to Tom's Hardware, the Redmond-based tech giant is urging PC manufacturers to drop hard disk drives, otherwise known as HDD, in favour of solid-state drives, known as SSD.

Even though a large number of modern PCs come with SSD storage, HDDs could never go out of trend. HDDs are cheaper than SSDs and that is one of the reasons why OEMs have been able to sell affordable PCs. Some slightly expensive PCs offer a hybrid storage solution, where it is a mix of both the SSD and HDD, where the former is meant to speed up the system performance, while the latter is used for storing files. Microsoft is apparently not in favour of those either.

The report said Microsoft had plans to make SSDs a requirement for Windows 11 last year, but it pushed the implementation of the mandate to the second half of 2023. That would mean PC brands such as Asus, Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and Samsung will need to phase out laptops and PCs with HDDs. For customers, that is likely to mean that PCs and laptops will get costlier, since SSDs are expensive.

The only workaround here could be the use of eMMC storage, which is often found on low-end PCs. But this would surely be meant for storage because eMMC cannot offer any performance enhancements to Windows 11 yet. So, a PC with both SSD and eMMC will not only be fast, it will most likely be on the cheaper side. But high-end PCs and laptops will continue to use SSDs and that would mean even higher prices.

Apple already uses a unified storage solution on its Mac lineup, and that is one of the factors behind the ultra-fast performance of those macOS computers. It is possible that Microsoft wants to catch up with Apple by asking OEMs to use SSDs only. Unlike Apple, Microsoft licenses Windows to third-party manufacturers but their choice of hardware limits the potential of Windows 11, which the company claims is its most powerful PC operating system yet. More stringent hardware requirements will surely bring Windows 11 PCs closer in comparison with Macs, but that change will have an impact on customers.