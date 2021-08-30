Microsoft now says you can manually install Windows 11 even if your PC is not supported

Microsoft made the entire Windows 11 update process utterly confusing at the time of launch. But later, it backtracked on its decision to omit older Intel and AMD chipsets by letting developers and beta testers download and install early builds of Windows 11 on previously incompatible machines. It has been a while since then, long enough for Microsoft to make preemptive decisions. It has made one. Microsoft said it will not stop users from installing Windows 11 on older PCs, i.e., the PCs that have incompatible chipsets in them.

Make no mistake, this is an exception that Microsoft is making for people who choose to download and install Windows 11 on older machines manually. For the machines that will upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11, Microsoft is strictly following the system requirements that it announced previously, however, with some leeway for select old Intel chipsets. Anyone with a PC with an older CPU that Microsoft does not deem fit for Windows 11 upgrade can still go ahead and install Windows 11 on their own.

While that is a respite for people with older PCs, Microsoft has made it very clear that these PCs that do not comply with the system requirements will not be supported. According to The Verge, the workaround that enables older CPUs to support Windows 11 is only for evaluation purposes. People who upgrade using this method will do that at their own risk because the company will not cover their devices under the compatibility and overall system reliability support. That is the reason why Microsoft is choosing not to advertise this workaround.

Microsoft also said that Windows 11 installed on these devices will also not be eligible for Windows Updates, including the security updates. This straight-up means that if your old PC, which is not eligible for upgrade according to Microsoft's system requirements, falls prey to a virus or malware, Microsoft will not help you. Without Microsoft's critical security updates for its operating system, using a PC becomes riskier unless you use a third-party solution that can compensate for the absence of native security standards.

Installing Windows 11 manually would mean downloading an ISO file from the internet and booting it on the PC, which requires some level of expertise. That is why people without knowledge should not try this. And for users with old PCs, a major part of Microsoft's system requirements means nothing. The only core-level requirements that they need to follow is that their PC has a 64-bit 1GHz processor with at least two cores, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage of any kind. That would be all for their PC to support Windows 11 manually.