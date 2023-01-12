Microsoft offering unlimited holidays to some of its employees, here’s why

If you love travelling and have a 9-5 job, chances are you must've, at some point, been in a situation where you had to wait to collect enough vacation days to pack your bags and leave for your favourite destination. However, that won't be the case for Microsoft employees in the US as the tech giant has modernised its vacation policy and is offering unlimited time off to its employees along with other leaves. That means that the salaried employees in the US won't have a fixed number of vacation days and can take unlimited leaves for the same.

Microsoft's Discretionary Time Off policy

According to a report in The Verge, Microsoft's chief people officer, Kathleen Hogan, announced the new policy in an email to employees. The policy is being called as 'Discretionary Time Off' and has been adapted in order to 'modernise the company's vacation policy to a more flexible model'.

In addition to unlimited vacation days, the employees will get 10 corporate holidays, leaves of absence, sick and mental health time off, as well as time away for jury duty or bereavement. The employees who have unused vacation balances will receive a final payout for all their collected vacation days.

Not all employees get the benefit

However, the unlimited time off policy is only for salaried employees in the US. Those who are working on hourly basis or reside outside of the US will not be a part of the change. The reason behind this, as given by the company, is that offering unlimited time off to hourly workers gets trickier due to the federal and state wage and hour laws. Employees living outside the US are not included in the policy due to different laws in all countries.

Microsoft's plans for Bing and MS Office

A few days back, it was being reported that Microsoft is planning to incorporate the ChatGPT technology to power its search engine- Bing. Reports also claimed that the same tech will also be used to enhance MS Office tools like MS Word, MS Powerpoint, and MS Excel. The AI-driven version of Bing, if launched, will prove to be a tough competitor to Google, the most widely used search in the world today.

Also, if ChatGPT is incorporated in MS Office tools, they are expected to be of great help while writing articles, creating emails, and generating other forms of text with the use of simple prompts.

ChatGPT is an AI-powered chatbot that has been developed by the Artificial Intelligence (AI) research company OpenAI. The chatbot understands natural language and responds in a human-like manner.

