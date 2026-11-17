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During the recent outage, sectors including airlines, banking, IT, telecommunications, etc., suffered the most.

"In India, enterprises are married to Microsoft," said one of the leaders from a Big Four consulting firms, pointing to the difficulty of moving enterprise operations to an alternative technology platform. He said that while companies can create backup instances and redundancy within their existing infrastructure, that does not necessarily translate into the ability to switch to an entirely different technology ecosystem.

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The issue is not new, as he cited an example of Microsoft's decision to suspend services to Russian entities after the outbreak of the Ukraine war last year where several businesses had reconsidered their dependence on the technology giant. However, despite discussions around migration and diversification, the actual movement away from Microsoft has remained limited, he added.

One of the constraints is the lack of enterprise-grade domestic alternatives. Sridhar Vembu founded Zoho is among the Indian companies attempting to offer an alternative to Microsoft's productivity and collaboration suite, particularly in the small and medium business segment. However, scaling up to meet the complex requirements of large enterprises remains a challenge.

The absence of viable alternatives also raises questions about India's broader technology sovereignty ambitions. While the country has made efforts to strengthen its domestic digital infrastructure, its dependence on foreign technology extends beyond enterprise software to cloud computing, AI infrastructure, and advanced semiconductor hardware.

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Industry experts argue that India's technology resilience would increasingly depend on its ability to develop capabilities across these layers, rather than relying predominantly on global technology providers. They also flagged the substantial investments required to build domestic infrastructure, particularly in high-performance computing and AI.

For Indian businesses, the immediate lesson from the Microsoft outage is that having backup systems is not the same as having the flexibility to move between technology providers. While multi-cloud strategies and redundancy can reduce service disruption risks, genuine technology resilience requires alternatives that enterprises can realistically migrate to.

The larger question is whether India can develop homegrown platforms with the scale, reliability, and enterprise capabilities to reduce its dependence on global technology giants, or whether businesses will remain locked into ecosystems they cannot easily exit.

