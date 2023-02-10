Microsoft plans to incorporate ChatGPT-like AI in PowerPoint, Outlook, and Word: Report

In a further push to compete with ChatGPT and Google in the AI race, Microsoft is getting ready to demo its new Prometheus model in its offerings like Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook in the coming weeks.

According to a report by The Verge, Microsoft is preparing to detail its productivity plans for integrating OpenAI’s language AI technology and its AI Model in the coming weeks. The software giant is tentatively planning an announcement in March, highlighting how quickly Microsoft wants to reinvent search and its productivity apps through its OpenAI investments, the report said.

It has previously been reported that GPT models have been tested in Outlook to improve search results, features for suggesting replies to emails, and Word document integration to improve a user’s writing but it is now speculated to do more than just that as Microsoft is planning to take on not only OpenAI but now also Google and its newly introduced Bard AI. This also comes a week after Microsoft announced a new generative AI experience in Microsoft Viva Sales. It uses the Azure OpenAI Service and GPT to create sales emails, and it’s similar to some of the features Microsoft has been testing in Outlook.

Just a week ago, CEO Satya Nadella introduced taster and smarterMicrosoft -- a new AI-powered version of its Bing search engine. “AI will fundamentally change every software category, starting with the largest category of all – search,” said Nadella, at the time of the launch.

Meanwhile, the new Bing AI sidebar in Microsoft Edge can already be used with web-based Office apps.

Google, on the other hand, launched Bard this week. It is an experimental conversational AI service. Powered by the company's Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA). What separates Bard from ChatGPT is that it will be able to derive information from the web.

