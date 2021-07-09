Microsoft released an update to fix critical Windows bug, now some printers are not working

Microsoft rolled out a security patch recently to fix a critical bug in the Windows Print Spooler. It may have done good to your PC, but it also did some bad. Several Windows users who installed the patch have reported their PC dropped connection with the printer. The worst-hit printers belong to Zebra, which has acknowledged the issue and said the problem is going to go away with another patch that Microsoft is planning to release in the coming days. Microsoft has listed printer disconnection as a known issue.

Now, people who need a printer urgently and cannot make do with anything else just have two options, according to Microsoft. The software giant has suggested affected users either roll back the security patch -- which means reversing security against the Print Spooler bug that can allow anyone to take over your computer remotely, or they can reinstall the printer but now as an administrator. The second option seems more viable, but you may have to go through some disruptions, such as loss of the print queue and printer settings.

Zebra, the company whose printers are the worst affected by this security patch, told The Verge that the July 6 Windows "KB5004945" update is affecting "multiple brands of printers." Microsoft has already identified the issue and assured it will be releasing an update to address this printer problem in the "next 1-2 business days". "An immediate way to address the issue is to uninstall the Windows "KB5004945" update or uninstall the affected printer driver and reinstall using Administrative credentials. Long term, we encourage the use of the newer Windows update Microsoft is planning to release," Zebra told The Verge.

The bug, famously known as the "PrintNightmare", is perhaps one of the biggest that Microsoft has unearthed by far. The company had to release security patches for all Windows versions that it supports, including Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows RT 8.1, Windows Server 2019, Windows Server 2012 R2, Windows Server 2008, among other versions. There are still some Windows Server versions that are yet to receive the security patch.

Because the Zebra printers are among the worst-hit ones, people who use printers of other brands should immediately install the security patch without any delay. Microsoft has not said anything about the printer disconnection issue for other brands, which means that potentially these printers are safe. Installing the security patch is going to fix the vulnerability for now, and when Microsoft releases the updated version of this patch, they should install that, as well.