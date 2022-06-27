Microsoft reminds Windows 8.1 users to upgrade before support reaches its end date

Microsoft will end support for Windows 8.1 after a few months. The company has already announced that those who are using this Windows version will stop receiving updates for it starting January 10, 2023. According to a report by The Verge, the software giant has now started sending reminders for the same to current Windows 8.1 users.

After January 10, "if you're running Microsoft 365, you'll no longer receive updates for the Office apps; this includes features, security, and other quality updates. In order to continue to receive Microsoft 365 product updates, we recommend upgrading Windows 8 or 8.1 to a supported operating system," the tech giant said on its support page.

Microsoft ended support for Windows 8 back on January 12, 2016. While there is still a lot of time for Windows 8.1 users, they should keep in mind that once this version reaches its end of support date, Microsoft 365 apps won't work properly. The company is advising users to move on to a newer version of Windows to avoid facing any performance or reliability issues.

Using Windows 8.1 version? Here's what you can do

If your PC is running the dated Windows version, then you can simply upgrade to Windows 10. Microsoft has unveiled Windows 11 as well. Though, most Windows 8.1 or Windows 8 devices won't likely meet the hardware requirements for upgrading to Windows 11.

If your computer doesn't meet the system requirements for the latest version, then you will have to use the Windows 10 OS. Do keep in mind that Windows 10 will only be supported until 2025. Microsoft is no longer offering a free upgrade to Windows 10 and one will have to pay Rs 10,379 for the license, as per the official website of Microsoft. One can also consider buying a new Windows 11-compatible PC if they feel that their computer should get replaced by a new one.

