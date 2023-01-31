Microsoft reveals what caused massive Teams and Outlook outage in India last week

Microsoft services such as Outlook, Microsoft Teams, Azure, and Microsoft 365 experienced a significant outage in India and other parts of the world last week. The outage lasted more than five hours, and Microsoft attributed it to a "networking configuration" problem. The company has now provided more clarity and stated that the outage was caused by a change in the Microsoft Wide Area Network (WAN). At the moment, all the aforementioned Microsoft services are running smoothly.

In a post, Microsoft says Microsoft services, including Microsoft 365 and Power platform, exhibited problems on January 25 between 12:35 PM to 6:13 PM IST. The company adds that its affected services were restored in "most regions" by 2:30 PM, but issues were fully mitigated by 6:13 PM.

Speaking on what caused the issue, Microsoft says the outage was due to changes made in Microsoft Wide Area Network (WAN). The full note reads:

"We determined that a change made to the Microsoft Wide Area Network (WAN) impacted connectivity between clients on the internet to Azure, connectivity across regions, as well as cross-premises connectivity via ExpressRoute. As part of a planned change to update the IP address on a WAN router, a command given to the router caused it to send messages to all other routers in the WAN, which resulted in all of them recomputing their adjacency and forwarding tables. During this re-computation process, the routers were unable to correctly forward packets traversing them. The command that caused the issue has different behaviours on different network devices, and the command had not been vetted using our full qualification process on the router on which it was executed."

A simple explanation would be that Microsoft mistakenly made an error with the IP address on a router, which made all the routers recalculate their connections. Since the information was not processed correctly, all the attached services failed to work. As a result, Microsoft had to pause its automated systems and they were restored manually, which took time. To prevent such incidents from occurring again, Microsoft says it has " blocked highly impactful commands from getting executed on the devices." The company will also direct teams to follow "safe change guidelines," which should be completed by February 2023.

The company is yet to take out the full Preliminary Post Incident Review (PIR) by next week. The current findings were published nearly three days after the massive outage.