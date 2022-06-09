Microsoft scales down operations in Russia, lays off over 400 employees

After reducing its sales in Russia, Microsoft now scales down operations in Russia. Microsoft announced that it is cutting down its business in Russia and reducing the workforce in the country following its invasion of Russia. The company's new decision to scale down operations in Russia would result in the layoff of close to 400 employees. Earlier in March this year, Microsoft had suspended its sales in Russia.

As per Bloomberg, Microsoft is scaling down its business in Russia due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. "As a result of the changes to the economic outlook and the impact on our business in Russia, we have made the decision to significantly scale down our operations in Russia," the company spokesperson told the publication. Microsoft is currently not in a mood to shut down operations entirely like many other big tech companies have.

Microsoft also added that it will support the employees who have been affected by the lay off. "We are working closely with impacted employees to ensure they have our full support during this difficult time," a Microsoft spokesperson said.

Microsoft's decision to scale down operations in Russia was announced soon after IBM pulled out of the country. The company CEO informed the employees via an email that it is ending its operations in Russia due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

"We chose to suspend operations so that we could evaluate longer-term options while continuing to pay and provide for our employees in Russia," the IBM CEO told employees in a letter.

"As the consequences of the war continue to mount and uncertainty about its long-term ramifications grows, we have now made the decision to carry out an orderly wind-down of IBM's business in Russia. This process will commence today and result in the separation of our local workforce. Our colleagues in Russia have, through no fault of their own, endured months of stress and uncertainty," he added.

Just like Microsoft, IBM also stated that it will stand by the employees who have been affected in the layoff and take all reasonable steps to provide support and make their transition as orderly as possible.