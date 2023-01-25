Microsoft services including Outlook, Teams, and others down in India

Microsoft services including Outlook, MS Teams, Azure, and Microsoft 365 are all down in India. The India Today Tech team is facing issues with sending or receiving emails through Microsoft Outlook. The Outlook website is not even refreshing for us.

Outage tracking website DownDetector shows that outage is majorly reported by Indians. Almost 3000 of them have reported facing issues so far. The tech giant hasn't commented on the outage yet.

developing story