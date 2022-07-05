Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 with Intel Core i5 CPU launched in India, price starts at Rs 73,999

Microsoft's latest Surface Laptop Go 2 is now available in India via commercial authorised resellers as well as online and retail partners like Amazon and Reliance Digital. The new-gen model offers updated features, and it comes with Windows 11 out-of-the-box. Microsoft says the laptop is designed for hybrid learning and working experiences, and it weighs barely 1.12 kg.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 price in India

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 has multiple storage models, and the price in India starts at Rs 73,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The variant with 256GB storage costs Rs 80,999.

Microsoft is also offering Surface Laptop Go 2 for enterprise customers, and there are two more models. The variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 79,090, and the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 1,04,590.

At the time of writing this article, Microsoft India's page still notes 'coming soon'. It is not available on Amazon either. The Surface Laptop Go 2 is built with an aluminium exterior and metal finish in Platinum.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 specifications

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 comes with a 12.4-inch PixelSense display with a pixel resolution of 1,536×1,024 and a 60Hz refresh rate. The laptop draws power from the 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU paired with integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU and up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. Users get up to 256GB of SSD storage option as well.

In terms of connectivity, the Surface Laptop Go 2 includes a single USB-C and USB-A port along with a headphones jack. On the wireless connectivity front, users can use Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6. There's also a 41Wh battery unit, touted to deliver 13.5 hours of battery.

Other key features of the Surface Laptop Go 2 include an HD camera, dual far-field Studio Mics, and Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium. It remains unclear if the Surface Laptop Go 2 gets a backlit keyboard.