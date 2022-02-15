Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio launched in India with a unique hinge design

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio has been launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs 1,65,999. The company first unveiled this laptop at its hardware-focused event, which took place in September last year. It is now finally bringing it to the Indian market. The device is touted to be "built on the heritage of Surface Book and Surface Studio."

With this laptop, Microsoft is targeting developers, creative professionals, designers, and gamers. It has a unique Dynamic Woven Hinge, which allows the display to move at multiple angles. So, you will be able to use it as a traditional notebook or as a tablet or canvas. However, the display is non-detachable, unlike the Surface Book 3. Here's everything you need to know about the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio: Features, specifications

This device will please those users who are looking for a creative studio with the portability of a laptop. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio has a 14.4-inch PixelSense display, which can be pulled forward for streaming, docking, or presenting to clients. You can use this laptop in three distinct modes.

The first one is Laptop mode, which is pretty self-explanatory. You get full keyboard and touchpad for a regular notebook-like experience. The Stage mode lets you move the display forward to an angle where the keyboard is fully covered and the touchpad is visible to let you operate the laptop for streaming, presentation and other things. One will be able to interact with the display with Surface Slim Pen 2, touch or touchpad, which also includes haptic feedback.

The third mode is called Studio mode. This basically means users will be able to move the display on top of the keyboard to use it like a tablet. Furthermore, the Surface Laptop Studio has an area underneath the keyboard where one can place the Surface Slim Pen 2. The company says that it magnetically attaches to that area and charges automatically.

Under the hood, the newly launched Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio has an 11th-generation Intel Core H35 processors, which is backed by Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs. It even offers support for studio microphones as well as 1080p webcam.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio: Price in India

For consumers, the price of Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio starts from Rs 1,65,999, which is for the Core i5 model with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Core i7 model with 512GB storage and 16GB RAM will cost you Rs 2,15,999 in India. The commercial price of the laptop is Rs 1,56,999. This is for the Core i5 model. The laptop will be available in India from March 8 via commercial authorised resellers and select retail and online partners.