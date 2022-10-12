Microsoft Surface launch event tonight: How to watch livestream, what to expect

Microsoft's hardware-focused Surface launch event will take place tonight, October 12. At the event, which starts at 10 AM ET (7:30 PM IST), the company is expected to unveil a new line of surface products and some PC accessories. The company last year refreshed its Surface Pro line of PCs and launched a new Surface Studio notebook, designed for creators. The company may again refresh the Pro and Studio portfolio this year with 12th-Gen Intel Core processors.

Microsoft Surface 2022 launch event: How to watch

Microsoft has set up a website that notes the time as 10 AM ET (7:30 PM IST). Fans can watch the event on its newsroom site and official YouTube channel.

Fans can also check updates on Microsoft's social media channels later today.

Microsoft Surface 2022 launch event: What to expect

Microsoft has not officially revealed any details. However, ahead of the launch, a leak pointed out the development of Microsoft Surface Pro 9 - the successor of last year's Microsoft Surface Pro 8. According to the leak, the new Pro model would come with a 13.5-inch PixelSense screen with 2,880x1,920 pixels resolution and 12th-Gen Intel Core processors. There could also be a variant with Microsoft's custom chip created in partnership with Qualcomm. This variant may support 5G connectivity, which is becoming common among high-end tablets. As per the pricing, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 may carry a price tag of EUR 1,300, which translates to Rs 1,03,000.

We may also see the launch of the new-gen Surface Duo 2, but with a plastic build. Microsoft could also announce a desktop PC since its rivals are refreshing the segment. Apart from that, we might see the launch of some office accessories or surface headphones. We'll be covering the Surface launch event in the evening, so reading India Today Tech.