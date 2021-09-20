Microsoft Surface Pro 8 may launch in India at Rs 59,999, says new leak

Microsoft will introduce its new-age two-in-one laptop Surface Pro 8 in an event scheduled for September 22, alongside other products. Few specifications of the device have emerged so far but a recent post changes that, listing a series of features we can expect on the upcoming Microsoft laptop.

Twitter user Shadow_Leak has outed a photo of the Surface Pro 8 that seems to be taken from a retail listing of the device in China. A tweet by the user shows the Surface Pro 8, alongside some specifications of the device. These specifications are in line with some of the previous speculations about the Surface Pro 8. Though more interestingly, the Twitter user also shares the price of the Surface Pro 8 before its launch.

From what has been shared, the Surface Pro 8 will come with an 11th-generation Intel Core processor. It might also feature a 13-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and narrow borders all around. The device will run Windows 11 out-of-the-box and will sport two Thunderbolt ports. Interestingly, it will also feature replaceable SSD hard drives.

Surface Pro 8 listing (Image: Twitter/ Shadow_Leak)

The replaceable hard drives have previously been hinted at. Microsoft featured the same on Surface Laptop 4, Surface Pro 7+ and the Surface Pro X. So it is likely that the feature will indeed make its way to the Surface Pro 8.

In addition, a previous report by The Verge had mentioned that the Surface Pro 8 will skip on USB-A ports and will come with USB-C and Thunderbolt ports instead. A 120Hz display was also speculated in the report. The specifications leaked by the Twitter user are hence in line with what has been known about the laptop so far. The other features mentioned can easily be assumed to be true, like Windows 11 and the latest Intel Core processor.

In a subsequent tweet, Shadow_Leak also shares the possible price for the Surface Pro 8. As per this, the base variant of the laptop will be available for Rs 59,999 in India.

Many more devices are expected to debut at the upcoming Microsoft event. Other than the Surface Pro 8, it is likely that Microsoft will launch Surface Go 3, new-gen Surface Book 4, a new Surface Pro X, and a successor to the Surface Duo.