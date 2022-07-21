Microsoft Teams is down worldwide

Microsoft is down for users globally. The Satya Nadella headed tech giant addressed the issue and said they are investigating the matter. Microsoft Teams users say that they are unable to access the platform or leverage any features on the app. The company hasn't revealed the reason behind the outage yet.

"We've received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. We're investigating the issue and further updates can be found in your Service Health Dashboard," the company said in an official statement.

This is a developing story