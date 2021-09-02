Microsoft to launch new Surface PCs on September 22, Surface Duo 2 reveal also expected

Microsoft has announced it will hold a special event on September 22 to announce the next Surface products. The software giant has sent out media invites for the virtual event that will take place later this month and a few days ahead of the Windows 11 rollout. Although Microsoft is not hinting at new Surface laptops and tablets lined up for launch on September 22 in the media invite, it said "the company will talk about devices and Windows 11."

Microsoft's upcoming products have been a worst-kept secret. There are rumours that Microsoft will launch Surface Duo 2 this year. The Duo 2 is the company's Android-powered foldable that will be the successor to the original Duo. The device has leaked in images where it is seen to come with a triple camera system, which is an upgrade to what the original Duo came with. There will be a telephoto camera, an ultrawide camera, and a wide-angle camera on the back. The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is also likely to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which means there will be 5G support, along with NFC.

While the Surface Duo 2 is likely going to be the highlight of the show, Microsoft could also launch the Surface Book 3 successor at the event. According to Windows Central, the successor may end up being called Surface Laptop Pro or something, but there will be no Surface Book 4 as the successor. The change in the name is likely to denote Microsoft's plan for the laptop that will no longer be detachable but feature a 14-inch display with other high-end specifications.

The Surface Pro lineup is also expected to get a new model at the event. Although there are not many rumours around the Surface Pro, Microsoft is likely to push its high-end Surface Pro devices now that Windows 11 is set to debut for all sorts of PCs and tablets. Microsoft launched the Surface Pro 7 Plus earlier this year but it was meant for businesses, so this event could be an opportune time for the company to woo customers.

Microsoft may also launch the Surface Go 3 as the successor to the Surface Go 2, which is meant for the affordable segment. The device showed up on the Geekbench benchmarking platform recently, showing an improvement in performance. The design of the Surface Go 3 may still be the same as the predecessor, but there will be LTE support and removable storage on it, according to reports.

Microsoft has not updated its Surface Studio in years and is selling it at full price across markets. There is no indication that the company is planning to introduce a successor at this point, but if it has something planned of sorts, the upcoming Surface event would be a good time.