Microsoft to sack 10,000 employees

Windows maker Microsoft on Wednesday said that it’s letting go of 10,000 employees as it braces for slower revenue growth. The company is also taking a $1.2 billion charge.

In a letter to the employees and the U.S. SEC, Satya Nadella said, "We will align our cost structure with our revenue and where we see customer demand. Today, we are making changes that will result in the reduction of our overall workforce by 10,000 jobs through the end of FY23 Q3. This represents less than 5 percent of our total employee base."

He said that the company will make changes at the onset of an anticipated recession. "We saw customers accelerate their digital spend during the pandemic, we’re now seeing them optimize their digital spend to do more with less. We’re also seeing organizations in every industry and geography exercise caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one".

He also addressed the $1.2 billion charge. "We are taking a $1.2B charge in Q2 related to severance costs, changes to our hardware portfolio, and the cost of lease consolidation as we create higher density across our workspaces."

This is a developing story