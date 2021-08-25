Microsoft tool with improper data permissions exposes data of 38 million users online

Microsoft's tool for building apps is the latest reason behind the exposure of data of over 38 million people. This data, including names, email addresses, phone details, and Covid-19 vaccination appointments of people, was exposed when around 47 companies and government offices set improper data permissions while creating more than a thousand apps using Microsoft's Power Apps platform. Although there is no evidence that the data was exploited, the fact that no one could figure out an issue this big was present on several websites is worrisome.

A security research team called UpGuard found the issue back in May. According to the team, organisations including American Airlines, Ford, the New York City Municipal Transportation Authority, created over a thousand web apps using the Microsoft Power Apps portal. All these apps had permission misconfigurations, which led the portal to keep all the data publicly accessible. A simple survey on the portal service could reveal the entire information that these companies and organisations fed into the system. Some of these Power Apps were made by Microsoft for its own purposes.

"We found one of these that was misconfigured to expose data and we thought, we've never heard of this, is this a one-off thing or is this a systemic issue?" Greg Pollock, vice president of cyber research at UpGuard, told Wired. "Because of the way the Power Apps portals product works, it's very easy to quickly do a survey. And we discovered there are tons of these exposed. It was wild."

Microsoft said it has now fixed the issue that exposed the data, but it begs the big question over the way companies handle app making and data storing. There is no clarity, however, on whether it was the fault of the companies who were just careless to set proper permissions while storing the data of their users or if it was Microsoft whose oversight led to the data exposure. Microsoft said it was the fault of the companies using the Power Apps, but if people creating apps using Microsoft's platform were so adept at coding and handling permissions, they would not be needing Power Apps in the first place.

Power Apps allow companies to make small and useful apps without needing expertise in coding, which is why a lot of companies rely on Microsoft's portal to create small apps. Power Apps also let companies collate data that they have and store it on the Power Apps portal. After this mishap, Microsoft changed the default settings of the Power Apps portal to avoid another data exposure.