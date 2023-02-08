scorecardresearch
Microsoft unveils upgraded ChatGPT-powered Bing search, Edge browser to rival Google

Bing FAQ notes that users have to clear the waitlist to test the AI-powered chatbot. Users will receive an email letting them know that you can access the new Bing via the official site,

Story highlights
  • Bing search is using an upgraded version of AI technology that underpins chatbot ChatGPT.
  • The technology is developed by OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT.
  • Microsoft unveiled these updates a day after Google unveiled Bard, its ChatGPT rival.

Microsoft has announced that its Edge browser and Bing search engine now leverage the power of AI (artificial intelligence) to "deliver better search, more complete answers, a new chat experience, and the ability to generate content." Bing search is using an upgraded version of AI technology that underpins ChatGPT. The technology is developed by OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT. Microsoft unveiled these updates a day after Google unveiled Bard, its ChatGPT rival. Bard uses Google's own language model called LaMDA, while ChatGPT leverages the GPT 3 module.

How to use AI-powered Bing search and Edge browser?
Edge will receive an update soon, while the upgraded Bing is available for preview after joining a waitlist. Users need to open Bing and look for the Chat option at the top. Following that, click on join the waitlist.