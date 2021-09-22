Microsoft upgrades Surface portfolio; hardware purpose-built for Windows 11

The big hardware even from Microsoft was all about the new Surface devices. The company believes that each new version of Windows unlocks the next generation of hardware innovation. And as for the last decade, Surface has been at the forefront -- challenging convention, pioneering new experiences and creating entirely new categories of devices, the new hardware is purpose-built for the Windows 11 operating system.

Microsoft has announced an array of new Surface hardware including the Surface Pro 8, Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Go 3 amongst others.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Introducing big advancements to its Intel-powered Surface Pro lineup, Microsoft has introduced the Surface Pro 8. Purpose-built for Windows 11, the popular 2-in-1 machine supports a 120Hz display with thin bezels, a new keyboard with Surface Slim Pen 2 and Thunderbolt 4.

"This update to our iconic 2-in-1 represents the most significant leap forward since Pro 3. Microsoft claims the Surface Pro 8 to be twice as fast as Pro 7, with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and built on the Intel Evo platform. All of these performance gains, Windows 11 and up to 16 hours of battery life make Surface Pro 8 the most powerful 2-in-1 on the market," says Pete Kyriacou, VP, Microsoft Devices.

This hybrid work machine is designed as an on-the-go tablet and a work-from-home set-up. It houses an edge-to-edge 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen with Dolby Vision and Adaptive Color Technology, the most technically advanced display Microsoft has ever built. In addition is the 5MP front-facing camera,10MP-4K rear-facing camera, Dolby Atmos sound, and dual far-field Studio Mics. The new Surface Pro Signature Keyboard can store and even charge the new Surface Slim Pen 2. The Surface Pro 8 has been priced starting at $1099.99.

Surface Laptop Studio

Claiming to be the most powerful Surface Microsoft has ever built, the Surface Laptop Studio come with a new ultra-durable Dynamic Woven Hinge for easy transition between laptop mode, stage mode and studio mode. The laptop mode features a full keyboard and Precision Haptic touchpad whereas the Stage mode has a 14.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display being pulled forward to an angle for gaming, streaming, docking, or presenting to clients - supporting interaction with Surface Slim Pen 2, touch or touchpad. And the Studio mode can be used for writing, sketching and other creative pursuits. It is powered with 11th Gen Intel Core H35 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs and will be priced starting at $1599.99.

Surface Go 3

The upgraded portable Surface 2-in-1, the Surface Go 3 is claimed to be 60% faster with an Intel Core i3 processor. Weighing just over 500 grams, it features 1080p cameras, Dolby Audio, and a 10.5-inch touch display. Perfect for connecting, collaborate and play from anywhere, Surface Go 3 with WiFi starts at $399.99.

