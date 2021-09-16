Microsoft users can now sign-in without using passwords: Here is how it works

If you are tired of remembering passwords, Microsoft's new passwordless sign-in option will appease you. Microsoft has announced that it wants to give users the control to sign in without using a password. This means that users will now be able to sign in to their Outlook account and OneDrive The company plans to remove passwords from enterprise accounts permanently. The passwordless sign-in option was previously available to commercial users only, but now the feature will be rolled out to all Microsoft accounts.

As per TechCrunch, Microsoft wants to eradicate the process of password-based sign in. The company reportedly wants to safeguard users from password attacks as passwords can easily be guessed and compromised. However, users will have to use Microsoft Authenticator app, Windows Hello instead of a password.

Explaining what passwordless sign-in means, Microsoft noted, "Going passwordless refers to removing your password and using a passwordless method to sign in instead. Passwordless solutions such as Windows Hello, the Microsoft Authenticator app, SMS or Email codes, and physical security keys provide a more secure and convenient sign-in method. While passwords can be guessed, stolen, or phished, only you can provide fingerprint authentication, or provide the right response on your mobile at the right time.

Microsoft said on its FAQ page that once you remove your password from your account, you will need to sign in using a passwordless method like the Microsoft Authenticator app, Windows Hello, physical security keys, or SMS codes.

If you are wondering whether the Microsoft Authenticator app is more secure than passwords, Microsoft says that using alternative sign-in methods like the Microsoft Authenticator App, physical security keys, and biometrics are more secure than traditional passwords which can be stolen, hacked, or guessed.

Before removing the password, you will have to download and install the Microsoft Authenticator app. Microsoft says it is important to check whether all your devices have the latest software updates.

Here is how you can set up Microsoft Authenticator App

— Go to https://aka.ms/Authapp on your smartphone or go to the App Store or Play Store to download and install the Microsoft Authenticator app.

— Follow the instructions and prompts once you open the account.

— Enter your credentials sign in to your Microsoft Account Additional security options

— Under Password-free account, select Turn on.

— Follow the prompts to verify your account.

— Approve the request sent to your Microsoft Authenticator app.