Microsoft weighs legal action over OpenAI-AWS deal, flags potential breach of Azure exclusivity

Microsoft is considering legal action against Amazon and OpenAI over a proposed $50 billion partnership that could undermine its exclusive cloud arrangement with the ChatGPT maker, the Financial Times reported.

At the heart of the dispute is whether Amazon Web Services (AWS) can host OpenAI’s upcoming enterprise product, Frontier, without violating a long-standing agreement that requires access to OpenAI’s models, through application programming interfaces (APIs), to be routed through Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Microsoft, which invested $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019 and $10 billion at the ‌beginning of 2023, has benefited significantly from the partnership, with OpenAI’s tools driving strong growth in Azure revenues.

According to the report, Amazon and OpenAI are attempting to structure the deal in a way that works around these contractual restrictions. However, a person familiar with Microsoft’s position believes such a workaround is not technically feasible and could breach the spirit of the agreement.

“We know our contract,” a person familiar with Microsoft’s position told the Financial Times. “We will sue them if they breach it. If Amazon and OpenAI want to take a bet on the creativity of their contractual lawyers, I would back us, not them.”

Advertisement

The companies are still in talks to resolve the matter without litigation ahead of Frontier’s launch, the report added.

The dispute highlights growing tensions between Microsoft and OpenAI as the startup seeks to diversify its cloud partnerships while its largest backer increasingly competes with it in enterprise AI services.

OpenAI is also preparing for a potential public listing as early as this year, which could be complicated if the dispute escalates into a legal battle.

The situation is further complicated by an ongoing lawsuit filed by Elon Musk against OpenAI and its chief executive, Sam Altman, accusing the company of abandoning its founding non-profit mission.

Microsoft said it remains confident that OpenAI will adhere to its contractual obligations. “We are confident that OpenAI understands and respects the importance of living up to [its] legal obligation,” the company told the Financial Times.