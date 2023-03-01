Microsoft will add the new Bing to your desktop with Windows 11 update, details here

Microsoft launched the new Bing recently, hopping on the AI chatbot bandwagon. The company, that is in a long-term partnership with ChatGPT creator OpenAI, is looking forward to revamp the way people search for things online with the new Bing. And now, Microsoft will be adding the new Bing in every desktop's Search on the taskbar, as part of a Windows 11 update.

Microsoft adds the new Bing to desktops

Apart from adding the AI-powered Bing to taskbar, Microsoft also announced couple of new features like the iconic Notepad letting users open multiple tabs, allowing Windows users to access their iPhone data through their PCs, new widgets, and more.

In a blog post, Microsoft wrote that the all new features will start rolling out with the new Windows 11 update starting today. However, it is noted that some features might be different according to the markets.

Currently, the taskbar on Windows 11 includes Search that helps users to look up System Settings or get results from the web. However, with the new update, Microsoft will add AI-powered Bing to Search so that users can 'find the answers that they are looking for, faster than ever'.

About the new Bing

The new Bing was launched earlier in February and only a handful of people had access to the tool. "The new Bing gives you an improved version of the familiar search experience, providing more relevant results for simple things like sports scores, stock prices and weather, along with a new sidebar that shows more comprehensive answers if you want them," the company had said at the time of the launch.

The new Bing has two options, search and chat. The AI-powered chatbot of the app made a lot of headlines initially for giving bizarre answers to some users' questions. Reddit and Twitter were full of Bing AI's absurd responses and various people shared screenshots of the conversations online. Later on, Microsoft limited Bing AI's chat turns to 100 per day and also imposed a limit on message turns per chat session, so that the AI chatbot doesn't get 'confused'.

Earlier, the daily chat turn limit was 50 but recently it was increased to 100. Microsoft's head of Advertising and Web Services, Mikhail Parakhin, took to Twitter and announced the new update. The tweet read, "Let's start unpacking the jumbo set of Bing Chat updates that started rolling out today and will continue for the next 2-3 days: - A new daily limit of 100 is in. Enjoy! - SERP queries no longer count towards the Chat limit. Query away! - Edge Sidebar limits are fixed."